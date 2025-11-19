Terence Crawford accepted Jake Paul's offer, but Anthony Joshua was preferred for THIS reason

This collage of photos shows American boxers Terence Crawford (left) and Jake Paul. — AFP/Reuters

Terence Crawford agreed to fight Jake Paul, but the latter decided at the last minute to face Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is set to face Paul in a sanctioned eight-round professional bout in Miami on December 19.

Originally, Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14; however, the fight was cancelled after domestic violence allegations were filed against ‘Tank’, and the 'Problem Child' was forced to look for an alternative opponent.

A list of potential fighters was gathered by Jake Paul’s team, including recently crowned undisputed 168lbs champion Terence Crawford.

While revealing the details of how the fight between Paul and Joshua was materialised, the 'Problem Child' business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, said that 30 fighters had accepted the fight, and Crawford was among them.

"And there were probably 30 fighters who accepted to fight Jake,” he told TMZ.

"AJ being one of them, Crawford being another, and AJ is the one that we came to an agreement on. Yes, 100% [he wanted the fight]."

On choosing Joshua as an opponent, Bidarian added that they believe the former world champion was preferred because Paul has a chance against him.

"It's a dangerous fight for Jake, but it's a more winnable fight for Jake than Gervonta Davis,” Bidarian said.

"And I say that in terms of, yes, Tank is a much smaller man, but he's quick, he's fast, he's precise, he's super skilled, and he had knockout power.

"AJ is big, strong, and has knockout power, but he's definitely slower than Tank. He's definitely less skilled than Tank.”