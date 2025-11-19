Shai Hope becomes first batter to score centuries against 11 full-member teams

West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates scoring a century against New Zealand during their second ODI at McLean Park in Napier on November 19, 2025. — AFP

NAPIER: West Indies captain Shai Hope on Wednesday became the first batter in the history of cricket to score a century against all eleven other full-member cricketing nations.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone with his quickfire century in the five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI here at McLean Park.

The all-time record was previously held by India's batting great Rahul Dravid, who was the first to score a Test century in all 10 Test-playing countries and against nine Test-playing nations.

Notably, during Dravid's illustrious career, there were only 10 Test-playing nations, while Afghanistan and Ireland received the status in 2017, five years after he stepped away from the sport.

Meanwhile, Hope has also scored international centuries against Netherlands and Nepal, which makes him the only player in the history of cricket to score a ton against 13 teams, going past compatriot Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who amassed the milestone against 12 opposing sides.

Furthermore, Hope's century against New Zealand in the second ODI meant he has now scored a ton against 12 teams in the shorter format and thus drew level with India's Sachin Tendulkar, Australia's Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Hashim Amla, New Zealand's Martin Guptill and compatriot Gayle.

Overall, it was Shai Hope's 19th century in the format and thus, he equalled legendary Brian Lara's record of the second-most ODI centuries for West Indies. Explosive left-handed batter Gayle leads the elusive list with 25 tons.

Most ODI centuries for West Indies

Chris Gayle – 25 centuries in 291 innings Brian Lara – 19 centuries in 285 innings Shai Hope – 19 centuries in 142 innings Desmond Haynes – 17 centuries in 237 innings Cuthbert Greenidge – 11 centuries in 127 innings

Hope's valiant knock also helped him become the second-fastest West Indian batter to amass 6000 runs in ODIs, achieving the milestone in 142 innings, just one more than Sir Vivian Richards, who holds the record for being the fastest.