Islam Makhachev reacts to becoming No.1 in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings

An undated photo of UFC two division champion Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/islam_makhachev

Islam Makhachev has reacted to becoming the number one in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Makhachev has reclaimed the top spot after defeating Jack Della Maddalena to capture the welterweight title and achieve a status of two-division champion.

The Dagestani fighter vacated his lightweight title earlier this year to move up and chase gold at welterweight as well.

Islam dominated Della Maddalena and won the bout by a unanimous decision, 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, to become a two-division champion, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Makhachev has replaced lightweight champion Ilia Topuria at the top, who is also a prominent name in the promotion and has called out the Russian several times.

Islam Makhachev reacted to reclaiming top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings by posting a translated message on Instagram. In which he highlighted his happiness after achieving the honour:

"A bit of a perfectionist - I love it when everything is in its place. 😅"





Before UFC 322, Makhachev was second to ‘El Matador’, but after the win, he has clinched the top spot again.

In the welterweight division, Britain’s former champion Leon Edwards fell five spots to ninth after being knocked out by Carlos Prates.

The loss marked Edwards’ third consecutive defeat, pushing him outside the top contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, the biggest riser was Ecuador’s Michael Morales, who finished Sean Brady in the first round and moved up to third in the welterweight rankings.

With his position in the top three, Morales will now be closely watching upcoming fights, including Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry, ranked sixth, and Belal Muhammad, ranked second, who face off in Qatar on Saturday, potentially shaping the next challenger for Makhachev’s title.