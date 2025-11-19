Mushfiqur Rahim's 99* gives Bangladesh early command in second Ireland Test

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the first day of their second Test against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on November 19, 2025. — BCB

MIRPUR: Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 99-run knock, coupled with Mominul Haque's half-century, put Bangladesh in a commanding position on the opening day of the second Test against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bat first proved beneficial as the home side finished day one at 292/4 in 90 overs, with Rahim and his fellow wicketkeeper batter Litton Das unbeaten on 99 and 47, respectively.

The hosts got off to a decent start to their innings, with their opening pair of Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy putting together 52 runs before the former fell victim to Andy McBrine in the 14th over. He made 35 off 44 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Haque then joined Hasan Joy in the middle for a brief 31-run partnership, which culminated with the opener's dismissal off McBrine in the 25th over. He made 34 off 86 deliveries.

Bangladesh then suffered another setback to their batting expedition as McBrine struck again in his next over, dismissing their captain Shanto, who walked back after managing to score just six.

With the scoreboard reading 95/3, Rahim joined forces with Haque, and the duo dominated the Ireland bowling attack to add 107 runs for the fourth wicket, bolstering Bangladesh's total past the 200-run mark.

The century-plus partnership was eventually broken by McBrine in the third session when he got Haque caught at second slip. The top-order batter made a notable contribution to Bangladesh's total with an anchoring 63 off 128 deliveries, featuring only one four.

Haque's dismissal did not halt Bangladesh's progress as Rahim immediately found ample support at the other end in the form of Das, and the experienced wicketkeeper batter duo stitched an unbeaten 90-run stand to close the opening day on a high note.

Right-arm spinner McBrine remained the solitary wicket-taker for Ireland on the opening day, making four scalps for 82 runs in his 26 overs.

For the unversed, Bangladesh lead the two-match Test series against Ireland 1-0 as they won the opening fixture by an innings and 47 runs in Sylhet.