QEAT: Peshawar, Lahore register victories on third day of eighth round

Peshawar's Sajid Khan poses for a picture after their eighth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 match against Multan at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on November 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The eighth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 concluded on day three, with Peshawar and Lahore Whites registering over Multan and Bahawalpur, respectively.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, skipper Sajid Khan's six-wicket haul in the second innings helped the home side bowl out Multan for a meagre 92 in 39.4 overs while defending a formidable 282-run target.

Multan resumed their pursuit from 27/5 and could add 65 more to their overnight score despite captain Imran Butt's resilience, who top-scored with a cautious 39 off 111 deliveries.

Besides him, only Ghulam Haider (17) and Abdul Rehman Muzammil (14) could amass double figures for Multan against the Sajid-led Peshawar bowling attack.

The Test spinner picked up six wickets for just 39 runs in his 15.4 overs and thus returned magnificent match figures of 10/68, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

His efforts were backed by Mohammad Irfan in the second innings as he took three wickets, while Azam Khan chipped in with one.

In another eighth-round QEAT fixture, Hussain Talat's unbeaten 49-run knock helped Lahore Whites chase down a modest 136-run target against Bahawalpur to register their second victory in the premier first-class tournament.

Lahore Whites resumed the pursuit from 58/4 through Hussain Talat and Tayyab Tahir, who added 50 runs for the fifth wicket to put their side in a comfortable position.

Rana Burhan Basharat broke the overnight partnership by dismissing Tayyab, who walked back after making a vital contribution with 32 off 58 deliveries.

Talat, on the other hand, remained firm and steered his side over the line early on the penultimate day as he top-scored with an unbeaten 49 off 90 deliveries, smashing three fours and a six.

He received notable support from Qasim Akram during the match-winning 47-run partnership, with the emerging all-rounder making 17 not out from 37 deliveries.

For Bahawalpur, Mohammad Umair took four wickets in the second innings, while Burhan could pick up one.

For the unversed, the final round of the QEAT will run from November 23 to November 26 across five venues in four cities.