Roger Federer to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026

Switzerland's Roger Federer is seen during centre court centenary celebrations at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 3, 2022. — Reuters

Tennis legend Roger Federer has been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island-based Hall announced on Wednesday.

Federer retired in 2022, and his 20 Grand Slam titles rank third behind his long-time rivals Novak Djokovic (24) and Rafael Nadal (22).

The statement added that the tennis icon came to know about the news at Swiss Tennis from his fellow Hall of Famers.

“In a special full circle moment, Federer received the news from fellow Hall of Famers while surrounded by the next generation of champions at Swiss Tennis, where he first began his career,” the Hall said in a statement.

“Hall of Famers Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, two of Federer’s inspirations as a child, were joined by over 20 fellow Hall of Famers in sharing their congratulations.”

Federer, 44, was the first man to reach 20 major titles. His total titles tally is 103, eight of which came at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the U.S. Open and a lone French Open.

He was also world number one for 310 total weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks.

Roger Federer reflected on the election, saying it is an honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

He added that he has always valued the history of tennis, and he is looking forward to visiting Newport next August.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions,” Federer said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. It was very special to receive the news at Swiss Tennis, surrounded by the next generation of players — the place where my own journey first began.

“To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling. I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community.”

Sportscaster and journalist Mary Carillo has also been elected in the Contributor Category and will receive the Ultimate Honour in Tennis. She will be recognised for her impact on the sport of tennis.