Zak Brown makes bold claim about Max Verstappen

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has claimed that the Red Bull Racing team is afraid of Max Verstappen.

According to the 54-year-old, the car is made according to Verstappen’s liking, and the Austrian team is hesitant to hire a strong driver next to him.

Brown has been in the limelight in recent weeks as he is promoting his new book, named Seven Tenths of a Second. He has given several interviews in recent times, in which he has criticised the reigning F1 champion Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Brown called Verstappen too aggressive and claimed that the defending champion has crossed the limits multiple times on the race track.

Now, an excerpt from his book is making headlines left, right and centre, in which he has fired shots at the four-time world champion.

In his book, Brown has written that Red Bull is afraid of Max Verstappen, and he also claimed that the whole team and car are tailored to the driver’s liking.

"The other example is Max Verstappen’s rule at Red Bull. I say ‘rule’ on purpose. Sometimes, way before Christian Horner is fired in the middle of the 2025 season, it actually feels like Max is running the team. Everyone seems to be subservient to him. Everyone seems to be afraid of him," wrote Brown.

"The car is tailored to Max, to a point where it seems difficult for anyone else to drive it effectively. Red Bull tend not to choose a second driver who will pose any threat to Max, otherwise Carlos Sainz would have been an obvious choice [for 2025]."