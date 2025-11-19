BCCI gives update on Shubman Gill ahead of second South Africa Test

India´s captain Shubman Gill (centre) walks off the field after sustaining an injury during the second day of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday provided a major update on its men's Test team captain Shubman Gill's ongoing recovery from a neck injury.

Gill suffered a neck injury on the second day of their recently concluded first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, which ruled him out of the remainder of the fixture.

The India captain had retired hurt early in his innings on Saturday after clutching the back of his neck. The incident took place just three balls after he got off the mark with a sweep for four off Simon Harmer.

He immediately called for medical assistance and walked off the field before later being stretchered out of the stadium and taken to a hospital for what was initially described as a “precautionary measure”.

He was also seen wearing a neck brace while accompanied by the team doctor.

With the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to get underway on Saturday, the concerns regarding Gill's availability remained intact.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the BCCI shared that Gill was discharged from the hospital the following day and has since been "responding well" to the medical treatment.

The 25-year-old, as a result, will travel to Guwahati with the team, while the final decision regarding his participation in the must-win fixture is yet to be taken.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025.

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly."