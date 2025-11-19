Orioles acquire Taylor Ward as Angels secure Grayson Rodriguez in one-for-one deal

An undated photo of the Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward. — MLB

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired outfielder Taylor Ward in a straight one-for-one trade for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, completing a direct swap that immediately addresses key needs for both teams.

Baltimore, which entered the winter looking for a proven power hitter, gains an experienced outfielder in Ward as he enters his final season before becoming a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Angels have secured a potential top-of-the-rotation starter in Rodriguez, who is projected to return in time for spring training after missing the entire 2025 season with elbow surgery.

The 26-year-old remains under team control for another four years and was previously regarded as a key component of the Orioles' long-term pitching plans. After being drafted 11th overall in 2018, he posted a 4.11 ERA with 259 strikeouts and 78 walks across 238⅔ innings from 2023 to 2024.

His early promise included a dominant stretch at the end of his rookie season, when he recorded a 2.26 ERA over his final 12 starts.

Ward, who will turn 32 this month, was drafted in the first round in 2015 and successfully transitioned from catcher to third base before settling into left field.

A significant swing overhaul helped him develop into a disciplined power hitter, producing a .237/.320/.450 line with 61 home runs and 178 RBIs over the last two seasons. He was also among MLB's most selective hitters, ranking 25th out of 316 players in chase rate.

By moving Ward, the Angels eased a crowded outfield group that includes Mike Trout, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler, while saving approximately $13 million in 2026 salary.

Rodriguez is anticipated to join Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers in a rotation aiming to build on last year's American League-leading ERA.