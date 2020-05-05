T20 World Cup behind closed doors is not an option: Moin Khan

Photo: File

Former skipper Moin Khan has ruled out the idea of having the T20 World Cup behind closed doors and said that spectator-less matches at the mega event was not was "not an option".

Moin, while speaking to media, suggested to call of the World Cup.

"World Cup behind closed doors is not an option. If there's a World Cup, there'll be fans. An event of this magnitude without fans is pointless. It's better to call it off for a later date," he said.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown has forced organisers to consider contingency plans.

The Quetta Gladiators head coach said that he did not expect normalcy to return anytime soon.

"It will take some time before we are back on the cricket field once again, not only in Pakistan but everywhere in the world. We are facing a global pandemic and the situation isn't different in any country," he said.

The former captain also advised cricketers to continue working on their fitness even during lockdown.

"If players chose to stay idle then it will affect their physical and mental health; you need to keep yourself active. You don't need a big space to workout, even your bedroom is enough to do some exercise," Moin said.

"It is important for players to keep their focus so that whenever the sport resumes they're prepared to take the challenge," he added.

He also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for arranging training and motivation sessions for players during these trying times.

