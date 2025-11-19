Rose Namajunas praises Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 322 victory

This collage of photos shows Rose Namajunas (left) and Valentina Shevchenko. — YouTube/Reuters

NEW YORK: Rose Namajunas has expressed admiration for Valentina Shevchenko after her dominant win at UFC 322 over Zhang Weili.

The fight marked Weili’s first attempt to move into the flyweight division after she vacated her strawweight title, but she was unable to overcome Shevchenko.

In this bout, the 36-year-old Weili followed in the footsteps of a former opponent who watched the event from Madison Square Garden while continuing her own journey toward the flyweight top spot.

While, Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, has won three of her last four fights in the flyweight division and is currently ranked sixth.

After bouncing back with a victory over Miranda Maverick, Namajunas was eyeing her next opportunity for a title shot in the division before UFC 322.

However, her motivation extended beyond that. Namajunas has a notable history with Weili, having defeated her twice at 115 pounds, being the first and only woman to do so.

In a recent Instagram post, Namajunas praised Shevchenko and revealed that she still considers her favourite fighter.

“I’m still so happy for @bulletvalentina’s victory! She is still my favorite fighter,” she wrote.

She also emphasised that she does not make everything about herself. The first thing she did after her own victory was dedicate her belt to her coach, whom she deeply respects and praises for her martial arts spirit.

“She never makes it about herself. The first thing she did was dedicate the belt to her coach. She doesn’t seek glory or fame; she just loves martial arts to the fullest,” Namajunas added.

Regarding her training experience, Namajunas credited Shevchenko for giving her the confidence to become a champion and for inspiring her to work hard.

“Training with her years ago taught me so much and gave me extra confidence to become a champion! She inspires me to always work hard, be better than I ever imagined myself, and be grateful for every moment,!” she stated.