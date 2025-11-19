PM Shehbaz Sharif hosts luncheon to honour T20I tri-series teams

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (second from right) greets Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (right) during the luncheon at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on November 19, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hosted a luncheon to honour the men's teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, participating in the T20I tri-series, underway until November 29 in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the luncheon was held at the Prime Minister House here and was also attended by CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, alongside fellow federal ministers, while Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne and Zimbabwean High Commissioner Titus Abu Basuto were also present.

During the luncheon, the Premier lauded the sportsmanship of the Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe teams in participating in the Pakistan-hosted tri-nation series.

"The passion, skill and dedication shown by the cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in participating in the tri-nation Series in Pakistan is commendable," PM Shehbaz told the players.

"All the players are representing their respective countries in the best possible way," he added.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hosts reception in honour of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe teams in Islamabad.#CricketKiJeet pic.twitter.com/mgSDF7jBRQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 19, 2025

PM Shehbaz urged the players to uphold exemplary sportsmanship and mutual respect on and off the field. "I hope the matches set a standard of sportsmanlike spirit that becomes a guiding light for our younger generation," he remarked.

He also applauded the PCB, under the leadership of Naqvi, for successfully organising the series with effective planning, strong coordination and high professional standards.

"The continuous hosting of international cricket in Pakistan reflects the nation’s positive image, as well as its peace and stability," he stated. The Prime Minister noted that the tournament would offer cricket fans an opportunity to enjoy top-quality competition.

Expressing optimism about the broader impact of the event, he said,"I believe that cricket will further strengthen friendship and mutual co-operation among the three nations. Pakistan looks forward to hosting international teams in the same spirit in the future."

