NBA: LeBron James helps Lakers storm past Jazz in his season debut

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

Luka Doncic was the top scorer with 37 points, while LeBron James added 11 points in 30 minutes of his season debut as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 140-126 victory against the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

James has become the first player in NBA history to play in 23 consecutive seasons after playing his first game of the current season.

The NBA legend was out of action for 14 games of the season due to sciatica on his right side.

"It was just fun to be out there with the guys, man," James said.

"It's been rough mentally for me -- this is the first time I've started a basketball season and not played since I've started playing basketball, like 9 years old, I've never missed the beginning of a basketball season."

James’ performance included 12 assists and three rebounds as the Lakers achieved a season high in points. With this performance, he has extended his double-digit scoring streak to a record 1,293 games.

Lakers coach JJ Redick reflected on LeBron James' comeback and praised his performance, saying it's really good to have him back.

"Just thought he played with the right spirit. Very unselfish all night. Was a willing passer, didn't force it, took his drives and his shots when they were there," Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

"The defense is going to pay attention to him, particularly when he has the ball in the post, particularly when he's putting pressure on the rim, and I just thought he made a lot of great decisions tonight. Really good to have him back."

In the second half of the game, James recorded eight out of his 12 assists, including six in just over three minutes early in the fourth quarter.

James returned to team practice on Monday, joining his teammates for his first 5-on-5 action with them after the Lakers’ exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in April in the first round of the playoffs.