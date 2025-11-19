Shai Hope’s heroics go in vain as New Zealand clinch ODI series against West Indies

Mitchell Santner (R) and teammate Tom Latham celebrates thier win during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at McLean Park in Napier on November 19, 2025. - AFP

NAPIER: Shai Hope’s blistering century went in vain as New Zealand edged out West Indies in a rain-affected thriller in Napier to secure the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.

In a match reduced to 34 overs per side, Hope’s unbeaten 109 off 69 balls, featuring 13 fours and 4 sixes, propelled West Indies to 247/9.

Chasing the target, Devon Conway (90) and Rachin Ravindra (56) laid the foundation for the hosts, before Mitchell Santner’s 34* off 15 and Tom Latham’s unbeaten 39 guided New Zealand to a three-wicket victory with three balls remaining.

West Indies, sent into bat, stumbled early, scoring just 40 runs in the first 10 overs.

Hope then shifted gears, finding boundaries and sixes at regular intervals, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed with a couple of maximums off Nathan Smith.

Although Smith fought back, claiming Rutherford and Roston Chase, Hope maintained the momentum, reaching his fifty off just 42 balls.

Justin Greaves fell cheaply for 22, but Romario Shepherd added a brisk 22 off 14, including three sixes, before his dismissal left West Indies struggling at 177/7 after 28 overs.

Hope ensured the team batted their full 34 overs, finishing with a dominant century. He struck boundaries off Matt Henry and Blair Tickner, and added a six off Kyle Jamieson to reach 100 in 66 balls, before finishing at 109* as West Indies closed near 250.

New Zealand began their chase cautiously, scoring 13 in the first five overs. Conway and Ravindra then took control, blending aggressive strokes with smart strike rotation.

Ravindra, slightly slower to start, hit three sixes off Shamar Springer and Roston Chase to reach his fifty off 42 balls. The pair shared a century partnership before Ravindra fell to Justin Greaves in the 17th over.

Conway continued his fluent innings, bringing up his fifty and keeping New Zealand in the hunt, despite quick dismissals of Will Young and Mark Chapman.

His eventual departure in the 26th over, caught at point off Springer, left New Zealand needing 82 from 51 balls.

Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell reduced the equation to 54 off 30, before Bracewell fell to Matthew Forde.

New Zealand required 40 runs from the final three overs.

Santner eased the pressure with 18 off Forde in the 32nd over, including two fours and a six, while Latham added a four and a six off Springer to seal a thrilling three-wicket win, giving New Zealand a 2-0 lead in the series.