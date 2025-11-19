Valentina Shevchenko crowned Women’s MMA ‘GOAT’ after UFC 322 triumph

Valentina Shevchenko reacts after defeating Zhang Weili (not pictured) in the womens flyweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden on Nov 15, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Valentina Shevchenko has been hailed as the greatest of all time after her former rival, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, officially crowned her the "GOAT" following UFC 322.

The acclaim came after Shevchenko delivered a dominant unanimous decision victory over Zhang Weili, controlling the fight and effectively shutting out her opponent across five rounds.

In a recent social media post, Jedrzejczyk, who faced Shevchenko multiple times in Muay Thai and once in the Octagon, recognised her as women’s MMA’s greatest fighter.

“I’ve known you were special since we first fought, but on Saturday, you proved you are not just special, but the greatest of all time. Congratulations, the Bullet,” Jedrzejczyk wrote.

The 37-year-old Shevchenko, in her second reign as UFC women’s flyweight champion, boasts a remarkable record, having previously defeated Zhang Weili and recently defended her title against Manon Fiorot.

Ahead of UFC 322, broadcaster John Anik even suggested Shevchenko could surpass Amanda Nunes in the ongoing GOAT debate.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk share a long history in combat sports, dating back to their first encounter in Muay Thai in Thailand in 2006. Shevchenko also defeated Jedrzejczyk in MMA at UFC 231, further cementing her status as one of the sport’s elite.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Jedrzejczyk has retired from competition following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

Although no official opponent has been announced for Shevchenko’s next fight, rising contenders like Natalia Silva or Erin Blanchfield are considered potential challengers.

With her skill, consistency, and dominance in the flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko’s place among the greatest female fighters in MMA history is now firmly established.