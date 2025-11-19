ICC announces schedule and groups for 2026 U19 World Cup

Australia team celebrates after winning the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, defeating India in the final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on 11 February 2024. – ICC

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to showcase the brightest young talent in world cricket, running from 15 January to 6 February 2026. The previous edition of the tournament took place in 2024.

The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four in the initial stage, following the same format as previous editions. A total of 41 matches will be played over 23 days.

The opening day promises exciting matchups, with India facing the USA, Zimbabwe taking on Scotland, and Tanzania meeting the West Indies.

Tanzania will make their tournament debut, while Japan returns after last featuring in 2020.

The group stage will be followed by the Super Six phase, where the top three teams from each group advance to two groups of six.

This will lead into the knockout stage, featuring two semi-finals and a final, with reserve days allocated for these matches.

The tournament will be hosted across multiple venues in Zimbabwe and Namibia, including Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval in Windhoek.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his excitement for the event, highlighting the tournament’s role in shaping the stars of tomorrow.

"The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has long been a cradle of greatness, revealing not just the next generation of cricketers but the next generation of icons. From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Shubman Gill, this event has consistently shaped the future of our sport.

"We are thrilled to provide young cricketers with a world-class platform that mirrors the standards and pressures of senior international cricket. This is where dreams are ignited, rivalries are born, and the global cricketing landscape begins to take its next form. We are especially pleased to welcome Tanzania as they make their debut and join a truly global field of teams."

Teams are scheduled to arrive on 8 January, with warm-up matches from 9–14 January.

The tournament groups are as follows: