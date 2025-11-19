Charith Asalanka’s captaincy under threat after Pakistan tour fallout

Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. - AFP

The fallout from Sri Lanka’s recent ODI tour of Pakistan continues, with reports from Colombo suggesting that national captain Charith Asalanka could be removed from his role.

According to multiple international media outlets, Asalanka reportedly encouraged some players to consider withdrawing from the ongoing tri-nation series following a blast in Islamabad.

Several Sri Lankan sources claim the batter advised teammates to rethink participating in the tour due to heightened security concerns.

The reports also indicate that Asalanka’s omission from the tri-series squad was not due to illness but was a decision by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as it weighs possible disciplinary action — a development that has sparked intense debate and raised questions about team unity.

In Asalanka’s absence, Dasun Shanaka has been named captain for the remainder of the tri-series in Pakistan.

These claims come amid heightened scrutiny of the tour’s security arrangements.

Earlier this month, concerns arose that several Sri Lankan players felt uneasy following the Islamabad blast, prompting swift intervention from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally visited the Sri Lankan squad at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, assuring them of “foolproof” security and reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to safely hosting international cricket.

While SLC has yet to release an official statement regarding Asalanka’s status, the controversy has quickly escalated, drawing widespread attention to the board’s next steps.

For the unversed, the Lankan Lions will play their tri-series match against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20I tri-series: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.