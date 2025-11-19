Spain secures 2026 FIFA World Cup spot despite draw

Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their first goal against Turkey in FIFA World Cup on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Spain confirmed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic 2‑2 draw with Turkey at Estadio La Cartuja on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente’s side finished top of Group E, winning five of six matches and keeping a clean sheet in five of those victories.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring after just four minutes, converting Marc Cucurella’s cut-back for his 12th international goal on his first start since March.

Spain looked set to maintain a flawless record, but Turkey struck back before halftime when Deniz Gül guided the ball past Unai Simón.

Turkey then took the lead in the 54th minute as Salih Özcan fired a low effort into the bottom left corner, threatening Spain’s 30-match unbeaten streak in competitive internationals.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal equalized eight minutes later, prodding home the rebound after Yeremy Pino’s attempt was cleared off the line.

During Spain’s early dominance, Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır denied Olmo twice, while Barış Yılmaz’s acrobatic overhead kick forced a superb save from Simón.

Despite Turkey’s spirited challenge, they could not overturn the deficit sufficiently to claim top spot, securing only a play-off berth.

The draw leaves Spain as one of only two European sides, alongside England, to progress from the qualifiers unbeaten, cementing their status as continental leaders.

La Roja now shifts focus to preparations for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, aiming to continue their impressive run on the global stage.