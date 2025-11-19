Lungi Ngidi joins South Africa squad ahead of Guwahati Test

Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Beau Webster of Australia during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

GUWAHATI: South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been drafted into the squad for the second Test against India, starting Saturday.

Ngidi’s inclusion raises doubts over Kagiso Rabada, who missed South Africa’s historic first Test win in Kolkata with a rib injury. Other pace options for the visitors on this tour include Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder.

Ngidi has played 20 Tests in his career but only three since his comeback in Cape Town against India in January 2024.

His last red-ball appearance was in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He has featured in just one Test in India, going wicketless in Ranchi in 2019.

Despite limited recent red-ball cricket, Ngidi has match practice from South Africa’s ODI and T20I series in Pakistan in October and November, and last week he appeared for the Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge.

In the first Test at Eden Gardens, South Africa’s pace attack bowled 40 overs to claim six wickets, helping the Proteas secure their first Test win in India since 2010.

While the Kolkata pitch offered assistance to seamers, conditions in Guwahati remain uncertain as the venue is hosting its inaugural Test match.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the standout performer with figures of 4-21 as South Africa bowled India out for 93 in their second innings, winning by 30 runs in front of nearly 40,000 spectators.

The hosts had earlier taken a 30-run first-innings lead, but South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55—the match’s only half-century—helped set a modest target on a tricky pitch with inconsistent bounce and turn.

Corbin Bosch added 25 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, triggering a tail collapse.

India’s chase was further hampered by injuries, with captain Shubman Gill retiring hurt in the first innings and unable to bat in the second.

Marco Jansen struck early, claiming two wickets in his first seven deliveries, reducing India to 38-4. Harmer continued his dominance, dismissing Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, while Aiden Markram removed Washington Sundar.

Axar Patel’s brief counter-attack of 26, including two sixes, proved insufficient as South Africa sealed a sensational victory.