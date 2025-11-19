Joe Salisbury to step away from Tennis amid mental health struggles

An undated picture of Six-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Joe Salisbury. — Reuters

LONDON: Six-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Joe Salisbury, announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping away from professional tennis until at least April 2026 to focus on his mental health.

The 33-year-old British star cited ongoing anxiety and related physical symptoms as the reason behind his decision. Salisbury recently reached the finals of the ATP Finals doubles event alongside Neal Skupski.

The pair defeated Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the semi-finals but fell short against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, losing 7-5, 6-3.

Opening up about his struggles, Salisbury revealed he has experienced heart palpitations, describing them as “a feeling of your heart beating all around your body.”

He admitted that these sensations have occurred multiple times throughout his career.

Salisbury reached a career milestone in 2022 when he became only the second British man to reach the top of the doubles world rankings. Over the years, he has won six Grand Slam titles, including three US Open victories.

Earlier this year, Salisbury sought therapy, but it was during a series of tournaments in Asia this autumn that he decided to take a more extended break.

“It’s been tough to deal with at times, and it’s made me not want to be playing and competing throughout the year,” he said.

Although he has not set a definitive date for his return, Salisbury expressed hope that this hiatus will allow him to regain balance and prepare for the next phase of his career.