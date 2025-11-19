Switzerland qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite Kosovo draw

Switzerland's Gregor Kobel, Fabian Rieder, Christian Fassnacht, and Johan Manzambi celebrate with teammates after winning their group to qualify for the FIFA World Cup on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

PRISTINA: Switzerland booked their place at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, finishing at the top of Group B after a 1-1 draw with Kosovo at Pristina City Stadium.

The Swiss took the lead early in the second half when Ruben Vargas connected with a precise through ball from Djibril Sow and calmly slotted it past Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Kosovo responded in the 74th minute with a spectacular strike from Florent Muslija, who curled a loose ball from outside the box into the top-right corner, leaving Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with no chance.

Despite the equaliser, Kosovo could not find a late winner, as Switzerland’s defense, marshaled by Kobel and his backline, held firm under pressure.

The draw ended Switzerland’s unbeaten qualifying run, leaving them atop the group with 14 points. Kosovo finished second with 11 points, securing a spot in the European playoffs.

Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez highlighted the team’s tactical approach, noting the challenge Kosovo faced.

“We didn’t play badly, but we knew they had to score six goals to overtake Switzerland on goal difference. It’s not easy to play against us,” Rodriguez said.

With the draw, Switzerland is confirmed for next year’s World Cup, while Kosovo will aim for their first-ever World Cup berth through the playoffs in March.

Switzerland’s consistent form throughout the qualifiers and Kosovo’s impressive campaign set the stage for an exciting 2026 tournament.