Mark Wood returns as England announce squad for Ashes Series opener

Mark Wood #33 of England during the 1st Rothesay Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on August 23, 2024. - AFP

LONDON: England speedster Mark Wood has been declared fit and has been included in the 12-member squad announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Wood bowled eight overs in the warm-up match against the England Lions but left the field for precautionary scans after experiencing stiffness in his left hamstring.

He did not return to play in the warm-up game but has now been cleared fit and is in contention for the playing XI in the series opener.

With conditions at Optus Stadium expected to favor fast bowling, England have opted for a pace-heavy attack, featuring Jofra Archer, Wood, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and the fit-again captain Ben Stokes.

Shoaib Bashir is the lone specialist spinner, though England can also call on the part-time spin of Joe Root if they wish to field an all-pace attack.

The batting lineup remains as expected, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley set to open, followed by a reliable middle order of Ollie Pope, Root, Harry Brook, Stokes and wicket-keeper Jamie Smith.

Historically, Australia has dominated the contest, winning 140 of 340 Tests, while England has claimed 108 victories.

In terms of overall Ashes series wins, Australia leads with 34, compared to England’s 32.

England’s 12-member squad for the first Ashes Test:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Shoaib Bashir.

Ashes Series Schedule: