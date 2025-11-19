Wasim Jr, Babar, Rizwan make gains in ICC ODI rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr (left) alongside former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have climbed the latest ICC ODI rankings following their outstanding performances in the recently concluded 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka.

In the batsmen’s rankings, Babar Azam moves up one spot to sixth with 722 points, while Salman Ali Agha retains his 16th position.

Rizwan climbs five places to 22nd, alongside opener Fakhar Zaman, who also rises five spots to 26th with 589 points.

However, other Pakistan batters faced setbacks. Opener Saim Ayub drops three places to 38th, while left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq slips seven spots to 54th with 516 points.

In a major shake-up at the top, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been dethroned as the number one ODI batter, with New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell claiming the top spot.

Sharma now sits second, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran drops to third, and the Indian duo of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed makes a remarkable jump of 11 places to enter the top 10, now sitting ninth with 624 points.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi drops five spots to 21st, while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf climbs five places to 23rd with 562 points.

Another pacer, Naseem Shah, falls three places to 36th, whereas Mohammad Wasim Jr makes a massive leap of 20 spots to 64th. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz, however, slips seven places to 71st.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to dominate as the number one ODI bowler, followed by England’s Jofra Archer in second and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in third.