Wilson’s hat-trick secures Wales’ FIFA World Cup play-off spot

Wales' Harry Wilson celebrates scoring their sixth goal to complete a hat-trick against North Macedonia in FIFA World Cup on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

CARDIFF: Wales secured home advantage for their 2026 World Cup play-off semi-final after Harry Wilson scored a brilliant hat-trick in a commanding 7–1 victory over North Macedonia at Cardiff on Tuesday.

Wilson opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, and David Brooks doubled the lead moments later, giving Wales full control in the early stages.

North Macedonia briefly responded through Bojan Miovski, who capitalized on a rare attacking move to reduce the deficit. However, Wales quickly regained momentum.

Brennan Johnson restored the two-goal advantage with a brilliant solo effort, weaving through defenders before slotting home to make it 3–1 at half-time.

Wales continued their relentless pressure after the break. Daniel James added the fourth goal with a sweeping finish following a clever flick from Wilson, whose intelligent playmaking continually troubled the visitors.

Wilson then scored his second goal of the night, further extending the lead, before completing his hat-trick with another calmly taken penalty nine minutes from time, capping one of his finest performances for the national side.

Substitute Nathan Broadhead added the seventh goal in the final minutes, rounding off a comprehensive and morale-boosting victory for Robert Page’s team.

Although both nations had already secured places in the European play-offs in March, Wales’ emphatic win guarantees that their semi-final will be held in Cardiff, offering a significant home-crowd advantage in what promises to be a high-pressure knockout match.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia must prepare for an away fixture as they seek to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s play-off draw, where Wales will learn their semi-final opponents. Four World Cup spots remain up for grabs through the 16-team European play-off route.