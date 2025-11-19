Curacao makes history as smallest nation to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Curacao players pose for a team group photo before the match on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

KINGSTON: The Caribbean nation of Curacao has made history by becoming the smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, following a 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Previously, Iceland held the record after reaching the 2018 World Cup, but with a population of just over 150,000 and an area smaller than the Isle of Man, Curacao’s achievement is remarkable.

Despite a relentless second-half onslaught from Jamaica, Curacao held firm to secure the necessary points. The team, nicknamed the ‘Blue Wave,’ finished top of Group B with 12 points, remaining undefeated throughout the qualification campaign—the only team in the region to do so.

Their journey included a standout 7-0 victory over Bermuda. Managed by former Premier League coach Dick Advocaat, who missed the Jamaica match due to personal reasons, Curacao’s unbeaten run marks a historic milestone for Caribbean football.

The team will now make its debut at the World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In other CONCACAF qualifiers, Panama secured their second-ever World Cup appearance with a 3-0 win over El Salvador, thanks to goals from Cesar Blackman, Erick Davis, and Jose Luis Rodriguez.

Panama topped Group A with 12 points, while Suriname, which had led on goal difference before a loss to Guatemala, finished second with nine points.

Haiti also pulled off a surprise by winning Group C, edging past favorites Honduras and Costa Rica with a 2-1 victory over Nicaragua. Dede (Deedson) opened the scoring in the 9th minute, and Ruben Providence added a second just before halftime.

Haiti’s only previous World Cup appearance was in 1974 in Germany, meaning Honduras and Costa Rica will miss out on the tournament.