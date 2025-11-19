'Were pretty rubbish, but who cares': McGinn relieved after FIFA World Cup qualification

Scotland's John McGinn celebrates after they qualify for the World Cup on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

GLASGOW: Scotland secured their first FIFA World Cup berth since 1998 after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark at Hampden Park, sparking wild celebrations among players and fans alike.

Midfielder John McGinn admitted the team was far from perfect but celebrated the historic achievement after years of near misses.

“I thought we were pretty rubbish, to be honest, but who cares? To get over the line was such an amazing feeling,” McGinn said. “The gaffer’s team talk was exceptional.”

Denmark dominated large portions of the game, even after being reduced to 10 men, but Scotland produced three moments of exceptional quality that ultimately secured qualification.

Reflecting on the tense final moments, McGinn recalled the fear of another playoff heartbreak before Kieran Tierney’s stunning late goal sealed Scotland’s place at the World Cup.

“Denmark looked more assured, but we’ve had a lot of trauma as a Scotland team and a lot of hits. To get over the line tonight was an amazing feeling. It was absolutely horrible — you think that’s it, glorious failure, another blow. I was thinking about the playoffs in the 91st minute. What a hit from KT — I will never feel like that in a football stadium ever again.”

The victory marks a historic moment for Scottish football, ending a 26-year wait for the World Cup and giving fans a night to remember at Hampden Park.