Bangladesh appoint vice-captains across formats

Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis (not in picture) of Sri Lanka during game three of the One Day International series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on July 08, 2025 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made several changes to its leadership structure across formats, naming Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan as vice-captains in Test, ODI and T20I cricket, respectively.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been appointed vice-captain of the Test side, serving as deputy to skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shanto’s tenure as captain has been confirmed at least until the end of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Bangladesh secured a comprehensive victory in their recent Test against Ireland by an innings and 47 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second Test scheduled to begin on November 19 in Dhaka.

In the ODI format, the roles are reversed, with Shanto acting as Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s deputy. Miraz was appointed ODI captain in June this year for a one-year term.

Meanwhile, opening batter Saif Hassan has been named vice-captain of Bangladesh’s T20I side, serving under skipper Litton Das.

Hassan has impressed in his 18 T20I appearances, contributing four half-centuries and proving valuable down the order. Das, appointed T20I captain in May this year, will lead Bangladesh into the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Before the World Cup, Bangladesh will face Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting November 27, following the conclusion of the ongoing Test series.