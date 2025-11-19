Glenn McGrath pulled from Ashes Series commentary, here’s why

Glenn McGrath walks onto the SCG to speak to the media during McGrath Foundation media opportunity at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 01, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.. - CA

PERTH: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has been unexpectedly pulled from his commentary duties for the upcoming Ashes series, just days before the first Test in Perth.

McGrath, who was set to join the ABC’s broadcast team, will now be replaced by former cricketer Tom Moody, according to reports by The Age.

The decision comes in light of McGrath’s commercial association with gambling company bet365, where he is featured in a campaign alongside fellow cricketing great Ricky Ponting.

The 55-year-old, a regular on ABC’s cricket coverage in recent years, reportedly informed ABC officials of his commercial deal about a month before the series began, aware it could impact his broadcasting role.

McGrath’s team declined to comment when contacted by The Age, while the ABC confirmed the split in a brief statement to Nine.

"The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes series," the spokesperson said.

"We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future. Our great commentary team, led by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is excited for the first Test in Perth this Friday."

Darren Lehmann, Jason Gillespie, and Stuart Clark are among the notable names joining ABC’s coverage for the five-match series.

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test, which also counts toward the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, at Perth Stadium starting Friday, 21 November.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: