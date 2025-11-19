Scotland qualify for FIFA World Cup for first time since 1998

Scotland's Scott McTominay with teammates celebrate after they qualify for the World Cup on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

GLASGOW: Scotland qualified for the men’s FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998 after scoring two dramatic stoppage-time goals to defeat group favourites Denmark 4–2 at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

The victory secured automatic qualification and spared Steve Clarke’s side from the uncertainty of next year’s playoffs.

Needing a win to book their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Scotland led twice during a tense encounter but were pulled back both times by the visitors.

With the match deep into injury time, the hosts struck twice in quick succession to clinch a historic win and end a 28-year absence from the global stage.

Scotland made a stunning start when Scott McTominay scored with an audacious overhead kick inside the opening three minutes.

Denmark responded with sustained pressure and levelled before halftime through Rasmus Hojlund, who converted a penalty following a lengthy VAR review of a foul by Andy Robertson.

The visitors’ momentum shifted in the second half when Rasmus Kristensen was shown a red card, giving Scotland a numerical advantage.

Substitute Lawrence Shankland capitalised late on with a close-range finish to restore the lead, only for Patrick Dorgu to equalise moments later, silencing the home crowd.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Kieran Tierney unleashed a powerful long-range strike three minutes into added time to put Scotland ahead once more.

Just seconds later, Kenny McLean sealed the result with an extraordinary goal from inside his own half after spotting Kasper Schmeichel off his line.

The victory confirmed Scotland’s place in the 5 December World Cup draw, rounding off a turbulent but ultimately triumphant qualifying campaign.