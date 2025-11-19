Ricky Ponting names preferred Australia XI for Ashes Series opener

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting during day two of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 24, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

ICC Hall of Famer and formr captain Ricky Ponting has unveiled his preferred Australian line-up for the opening Ashes Test against England, backing Jake Weatherald for a Test debut and opting for Brendan Doggett to bolster an injury-hit pace attack.

Speaking on The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, Ponting outlined his XI amid Australia’s mounting injury problems ahead of the marquee five-Test series.

Key pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the first Test, while back-up quick Sean Abbott is also unavailable.

Taking those setbacks into account, Ponting’s proposed line-up includes a debutant and a reshuffled bowling combination.

“I feel that Australia’s best team has Jake Weatherald opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja, with Marnus Labuschagne at three,” Ponting said.

“He’s done absolutely everything asked of him over the last month, scoring runs consistently and making a strong case for that No.3 spot.”

Ponting named Steve Smith at four, followed by Travis Head at five, Cameron Green at six and wicketkeeper Alex Carey at seven.

“With Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and probably Doggett getting the nod ahead of Michael Neser, plus Nathan Lyon who was always going to play — I think that will be Australia’s team,” he added.

Ponting acknowledged the selection uncertainty caused by injuries, particularly Hazlewood’s hamstring issue just before the series. The selectors have since called in both Doggett and Neser as cover.

“If you had asked me a week ago, my views might have been different,” he admitted. “Hazlewood went down with that hamstring strain in the last Shield game. Doggett was already in the squad, and now Neser has been added too.

“A week ago, I felt Weatherald would open, Labuschagne at three, and Doggett coming in for Cummins. But now things could be different.”

Ponting also raised questions about whether Australia might need additional all-rounder coverage due to the depleted pace attack, suggesting Beau Webster could be considered after his impressive Sheffield Shield performance for Tasmania, where he claimed eight wickets including 5/50 in the first innings.

He praised Cameron Green’s recent domestic form, noting his strong batting and bowling workload in Western Australia’s latest Shield fixture.

“With a full-strength attack, Green would have been more than comfortable bowling eight to twelve overs an innings,” Ponting said.

However, Hazlewood’s absence has brought Webster into the discussion: “Webster missed out with the bat but took eight wickets in the last Shield game. He’s certainly added another layer to the selection debate.”

It is pertinent to mention that Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test — part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 — at Perth Stadium, beginning Friday, 21 November.

Ricky Ponting’s Preferred Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett and Nathan Lyon.

Australia's squad (first Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.

