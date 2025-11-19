Belgium secure Davis Cup semi-final berth with dominant win over France

Belgium's Zizou Bergs celebrates winning his singles match against France's Arthur Rinderknech on November 18, 2025. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Belgium advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals after sealing a commanding 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday, powered by impressive performances from Zizou Bergs and Raphael Collignon.

Bergs clinched the tie with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Arthur Rinderknech, shortly after Collignon staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Corentin Moutet 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Despite controlling much of the match, Bergs stumbled while serving for victory at 5-4 in the second set, allowing Rinderknech a lifeline.

However, the Belgian recovered swiftly to dominate the tiebreak, sealing the win with a blistering forehand before celebrating jubilantly with his teammates. Rinderknech had a set point to level the contest but failed to capitalise.

Earlier, Moutet appeared firmly in command after taking the first set 6-2 against Collignon. But a series of costly errors at crucial moments shifted the momentum.

Serving at 5-6 in the second set, Moutet double-faulted twice and attempted an ill-judged trick shot that proved disastrous.

Collignon remained composed throughout, with Moutet once again crumbling at 5-6 in the decider, double-faulting on match point.

Belgium will face defending champions Italy in the semi-finals if the Italians defeat Austria on Wednesday.

Italy will be without four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner, who has been ruled out of the competition.

Spain—scheduled to face the Czech Republic on Thursday—will also miss world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew on Tuesday due to a muscle injury aggravated during the ATP Finals, where he lost to Sinner in Sunday’s title match.

His absence marks another significant setback for the tournament organisers at the International Tennis Federation.