PCB issues NOCs to national cricketers for multiple overseas leagues

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan, right, celebrates with teammate Babar Azam after taking the wicket of Ireland's Paul Stirling during match two of the Floki Men's T20 International Series between Ireland and Pakistan at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several national cricketers, allowing them to participate in various foreign leagues, including the Abu Dhabi T10 League and the ILT20.

According to details, NOCs for the Abu Dhabi T10 League have been granted until November 25, enabling players to feature in the ongoing tournament.

Meanwhile, for Dubai’s T20 league, the PCB has issued NOCs to Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz and Naseem Shah, permitting them to participate from December 2 to January 4.

For the Abu Dhabi events, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Asif Ali and Salman Irshad have also been cleared to take part.

Additionally, Mohammad Amir, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan and Azam Khan have been issued NOCs for their respective leagues.

The list further includes Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Akif Javed, Mir Hamza, Ubaid Shah and Zaman Khan, who have all been granted permission by the PCB.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali have already received NOCs to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The highly anticipated 15th edition of the BBL will kick off on December 14 and run until January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

The tournament will open with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful sides — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

The fixture is expected to draw significant attention, marking Babar Azam’s BBL debut for the Sydney Sixers.