Anthony Joshua reveals plans for Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua has said that he would be showing ‘no mercy’ in a fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Joshua is set to face Paul in a sanctioned eight-round professional bout in Miami on December 19.

A two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

He was also recently dropped from the Ring top 10 rankings.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had hinted that his fighter would be making a comeback at the end of 2025, but everyone was shocked when it was announced that the Briton would be fighting Paul.

Speaking shortly after the announcement of his upcoming fight, Anthony Joshua said that he would be showing ‘no mercy’ when he faces Paul on December 19.

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me,” Joshua said.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Originally, Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14; however, the fight was cancelled after domestic violence allegations were filed against ‘Tank’.