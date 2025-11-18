India A beat Oman to qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-finals

India A players celebrate taking a wicket during their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against Oman at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 18, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: A collective bowling effort, followed by Harsh Dubey's unbeaten half-century, powered India A to a six-wicket victory over Oman in the 10th match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory helped India A join Pakistan Shaheens in qualifying for the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

Put into bat first, Oman could accumulate 135/7 in their allotted 20 overs despite Wasim Ali's anchoring half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored for the Gulf nation with an unbeaten 54 off 45 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Besides him, only skipper Hammad Mirza could make a significant contribution with his quickfire 32 off 16 deliveries, while Narayan Saishiv (16) and Karan Sonavale (12) were the other batters to amass double figures against a disciplined India bowling attack.

Suyash Sharma was the standout bowler for India A, returning economical bowling figures of 2/12 in his four overs. Gurjapneet Singh also bagged two wickets but was expensive, conceding 37, while Vijaykumar Vyshak, Naman Dhir and Dubey chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 136-run target, India A comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 13 balls to spare, courtesy of Dubey's gutsy knock.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at No.4 with the scoreboard reading 37/2 in 4.2 overs following the back-to-back dismissals of openers Priyansh Arya (10) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (12), and took the reins of India A's pursuit.

He batted sensibly to bring up a well-deserved half-century and eventually led his side to a highly-rewarding victory by top-scoring with an unbeaten 53 off 44 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a six.

Dubey was involved in crucial partnerships with Dhir and Nehal Wadhera, who contributed with 30 and 23, respectively.

For Oman, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan and Jay Odedra could bag one wicket apiece.