Agha wants Pakistan to be 'ruthless' in powerplays after narrow Zimbabwe win

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha called for the need to adopt a 'ruthless' approach in powerplays following their hard-earned five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series opener here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After putting the Chevrons into bat first, Pakistan's bowling unit struggled against openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett, who piled up 59/0 in the powerplay, which was the second-highest by Zimbabwe in T20Is against Pakistan.

The touring side, however, failed to capitalise on the bright start as Pakistan's bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, pulled things back to eventually curtail them for a below-par 147/8 in 20 overs.

The second innings followed the same pattern as Pakistan struggled in the powerplay and could accumulate 31 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Later, a recovering 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan, followed by an unbeaten 36-run stand between the wicketkeeper batter and Nawaz, steered Pakistan over the line on the second delivery of the final over.

"It was a close game, we didn't start well bowling and bat, and when you don't start well, it tends to get close," Agha stated at the post-match presentation.

The Pakistan captain credited the spinners for putting them "back into the game" before revealing that he was aware that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, unlike its usual nature, was not going to be high scoring.

"The spinners have been doing well for that last 4-5 months, whoever comes, and they're the ones that put us back in the game," Agha continued.

"When we came last night and saw the pitch I knew it wasn't going to be very high scoring, lately it's not been in Pindi.

"It's a 160-180 kind of a pitch but we bowled really well. Was very happy to chase 147."

The all-rounder then urged his team to be more ruthless in the powerplays, reiterating that they need to start well, either while bowling or batting.

"We need to start well, bowling or batting. The powerplay we need to be ruthless. That's what I'm going to talk about."

It is pertinent to mention that the home side next face Sri Lanka in their second T20I tri-series fixture, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.