Islam Makhachev’s manager warns Ilia Topuria of facing same consequence as Dillon Danis

This collage of photos shows Spanish Mixed Martial Artist Ilia Topuria (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has warned Ilia Topuria, saying he could suffer the same consequence as Dillon Danis.

The UFC’s annual event at Madison Square Garden concluded with several blockbuster fights.

However, it was a brawl in the crowd involving Danis and Makhachev’s teammates that stole the show.

Conor McGregor‘s old training partner, Danis, was seen in viral footage engaging in a confrontation with ‘John Pork’ (Magomed Zaynikov) and other members of Team Khabib, with the American MMA fighter being on the receiving end of a beating.

Subsequently, Danis was handed a lifetime ban by UFC CEO Dana White at the events of his promotion.

And now, a few days after the event and the incident, Makhachev’s manager, Abdelaziz, has threatened that Ilia Topuria could also face the same results as Danis.

‘El Matador’ is involved in a continuous feud with Islam Makhachev and his team.

“Honestly, I don’t understand (Topuria), in my opinion, just be yourself,” Abdelaziz told the Believe You Me Podcast.

“I’ve met this guy before, he’s a decent guy, but in a way we get this thing from him, you haven’t even defended your title once – Islam defended four times. Have a couple of fights and then Islam will fight him, no problem.

“Create your own legacy… I feel like he’s taking a page out of Conor (McGregor’s) book… People think they can go on the internet and talk, but one day you’re going to meet the same people you talk about. He’s in the same situation Dillon Danis was in too.”

Makhachev successfully dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to become the new welterweight champion and also achieve the status of two-division champion.