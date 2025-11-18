Manchester United’s forward Benjamin Sesko set to return to action in December: report

New Manchester United player Benjamin Sesko applauds fans before the friendly match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Benjamin Sesko will miss Manchester United's next Premier League match against Everton due to injury, but the striker is expected to return to action in December, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Sesko sustained a knee injury during United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham before the international break. He was also left out of Slovenia’s squad for international duty to have treatment at Carrington with the Red Devils’ medical team.

According to initial scans, there were no signs of major injury. After some more assessments, it was observed that Sesko will face a spell on the sidelines. However, there's a chance that his absence may be limited to weeks, and he will be able to return to football in December.

The former RB Leipzig forward will miss Everton's visit to Old Trafford on Monday, and United have one more match in November against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Before they play six matches in December.

Manchester United will be playing against West Ham United, Wolves, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolves again before the end of 2025.

Sesko has scored two goals for his new team this season in 12 matches.

In his absence, Bryan Mbeumo will continue as the main man for Ruben Amorim's front three. The Cameroon international has been in brilliant form, scoring six goals in 12 appearances following his summer move from Brentford.

Sesko's injury would also affect Joshua Zirkzee's future, who is thinking about moving away from Old Trafford in January, due to less game time as he is aiming to make it to the Netherlands squad for next summer's World Cup.