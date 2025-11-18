Button reveals one thing Hamilton was surprised about in 2010 when they were teammates

An undated photo of Lewis Hamilton (left) and former team-mate Jenson Button. — AFP

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button has said that Lewis Hamilton was surprised after finding that McLaren was supporting the former more when he joined them in 2010.

Button revealed that he used to spend more time with engineers to build a strong team around himself.

Button won the world championship with Brawn GP in 2009 and moved to McLaren one year later. He was paired with 2008 F1 champion Hamilton there.

The 45-year-old has revealed that he quickly adjusted in the British team and received their support. Even though his teammate had already become an influential individual.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Jenson Button shared his journey with Lewis Hamilton as a teammate. They raced together at McLaren from 2010 to 2012 until the seven-time world champion left for Mercedes.

After explaining how it was to go up against one of the brightest stars at the time, Button opened up about a thing that surprised Hamilton in 2010.

"The thing that probably he is a lot stronger with now than in 2010 is the mental side of things. You know, it was a lot more difficult back then. I think he felt that it was his team, and I came in and didn't make it my team, but I spent a lot more time with the mechanics and the engineers to build a team of people around me," said Button.

"And I think he was surprised by that and that they were supporting me as much as they were him.”