Quetta Qavalry thump Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi T10 League curtain raiser

Quetta Qavalry's Khawaja Nafay plays a shot during their Abu Dhabi T10 match against Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 18, 2025. — Instagram/quettaqavalry

ABU DHABI: Khawaja Nafay's swashbuckling 45-run cameo, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, helped Quetta Qavalry crush Northern Warriors by 51 runs in the opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Warriors' captain Thisara Perera's decision to field first backfired as the Qavalry notched up a massive total of 133/5 in their allotted 10 overs, courtesy of Nafay's late blitz.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat at number six, with the scoreboard reading 59/4 in 5.4 overs and launched a belligerent attack on the Warriors' bowlers.

He smashed two fours and five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 45 off just 12 deliveries. His efforts were backed by experienced all-rounder Jason Holder and stand-in captain Liam Livingstone, with both scoring 24 off 10 deliveries.

Trent Boult led the Warriors' bowling charge with two wickets for 20 runs in his two overs, while Odean Smith, Tabraiz Shamsi and skipper Perera could pick up one apiece.

Set to chase 134, the Warriors could accumulate 82/2 in 10 overs despite a 77-run partnership for the second wicket between opener Hazratullah Zazai and seasoned top-order batter Colin Munro.

The Warriors got off to a dismal start to the pursuit, with Holder dismissing his compatriot Johnson Charles (four) in the first over with just five runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Munro joined Zazai in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to add 77 runs during their partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal on the final delivery of the innings.

Munro top-scored with a 28-ball 44, while Zazai remained unbeaten with a scratchy 31 off 28 deliveries.

For Qavalry, Holder and Ali Majid took one wicket apiece.