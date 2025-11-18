Brazil coach gives fitness deadline to Neymar for World Cup

Brazil's Neymar looks on during their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on December 9, 2022. — FIFA

Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has given a six-month period to Neymar Jr to prove his fitness ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Neymar, 33, has not featured for Brazil in two years, with injuries hampering his ability to perform consistently since returning to Santos last year after a stint in Saudi Arabia.

In a press conference on Monday, Ancelotti said that, fortunately, the Brazilian forward has recovered from his injury and he is in his plans for the World Cup.

He added that Neymar has six months to prove his fitness and make a place in his final squad.

"I thought Neymar was just a topic in Brazil, but I see it's a global issue," Ancelotti said.

"Fortunately, he recovered from his injury. Now he has six months to play.

"Neymar is on the list of players who could be at the World Cup. Now he has six months to make the final list. We just have to observe him and other players to avoid making mistakes in the final selection."

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward last wore the famous yellow jersey in October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament damage that has plagued comeback attempts.

Ancelotti, who became Brazil’s coach in May, said that Neymar has enough time to return to his best form and represent his country again.

"The Brazilian Championship stops on December 7, then he can take a vacation, but then he'll have the Brazilian Championship again to show his quality and, obviously, his physical condition," he said.