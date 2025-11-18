Manchester United legend names potential replacement for Casemiro

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their second goal at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 8, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named Elliot Anderson as a potential replacement for Casemiro at the club.

Scholes believes that the 23-year-old has impressed him a lot as England’s defensive midfielder, but United would need a bit more as well to get to their desired stage.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes said that Casemiro will not extend his stay after his contract expires at United.

"He has been a great player and I think he's actually been better this year than he was possibly last year. I think you've got to take his age into account and I think he'll probably move on after his deal is done," Scholes said.

Casemiro’s contract will expire at the end of the season, but Manchester United have an option to extend it by a year.

Talking about the Brazilian’s replacement, he added that Anderson is a good player and he could solve the problems of the Red Devils after Casemiro leaves.

"Elliot Anderson is a really good player. Look, I think they need a bit more than Anderson to get to where they want to be, to challenging, but, no, I think he's a really good player. When he was at Newcastle I thought he was a really good player," Scholes added.

"I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder and I didn't see him in this role that he's playing for England as a number six. But he looks a really good player, I think he's athletic enough as well and, yeah, I think he would be a really good signing but we'll see."