Fabio Wardley becomes full-fledged WBO champion and could face Moses Itauma next

An undated picture of British boxer Fabio Wardley (third from right). — Instagram/fabiowardley

Fabio Wardley has become the full-fledged WBO heavyweight champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt and could face Moses Itauma next, international media reported on Tuesday.

Usyk won the WBO heavyweight title in 2021 by defeating Anthony Joshua and successfully defended it four times. The WBO had earlier ordered him to face interim champion Joseph Parker this year, but no agreement was reached.

Parker was then beaten by Wardley on October 25 and claimed the WBO interim heavyweight title, becoming the mandatory challenger against Usyk.

The fight was decided in the 11th round with Wardley knocking Parker out at London's O2 Arena.

Following the victory, Wardley challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

After Parker's victory, Wardley’s promoter, Frank Warren, said that the talks with Usyk’s team had already begun. It was anticipated that the match would take place in the first half of 2026 between the boxers, but the Ukrainian decided not to fight.

With the belt vacated, Usyk lost the status of undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, he remains the reigning champion of the WBA, WBC, and IBF.

In December 2024, he defeated Britain’s Daniel Dubois to reclaim the IBF title and become the undisputed champion once again.

Earlier, in May 2024, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to secure a four-belt title, though he later relinquished the IBF belt due to mandatory fight obligations.

The WBO emphasised that Usyk’s departure represents a respectful pause rather than a farewell.

“The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team,” WBO President Gustavo Olivieri said.

Meanwhile, it is reported by international media outlets that Wardley could be ordered to make his first defence against Moses Itauma.