Photo: AFP

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, players will need to "make do" with the limited chances to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in Australia, Reuters reported.



He said that there are doubts over the possibility of Australia’s limited-overs tour of England in July, however he believes the side's three-match ODIs against Ireland in September may be converted into T20s to help them prepare for the World Cup.

"For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what’s possible and what might or might not happen," Morgan said.

"We may have to make do. If Tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment.

“We could have proper opposition and maybe use the England Lions there too to make it as highly competitive as possible.”

Morgan said that reducing game time, that too in the shortest format, ahead of the World Cup was not ideal.

England must 'make do' to prepare for T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan