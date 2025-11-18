QEAT: Karachi Blues, Sialkot, Faisalabad secure eighth-round victories on day two

Karachi Blues' Kashif Bhatti poses for a picture after the first day of their eighth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Islamabad at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 17, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The second day of the eighth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 saw three matches being concluded, with Karachi Blues, Sialkot and Faisalabad emerging victorious in their respective fixtures.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Saud Shakeel's anchoring century, followed by a collective bowling effort, helped Karachi Blues inflict an innings and 104-run defeat on Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings from 294/6 in response to Islamabad's 161 all out and went on to add 74 more to their overnight score to ultimately finish at 368 all out in 71.5 overs.

Skipper Saud remained the top-scorer with 130 off 164 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and three sixes, while Kashif Bhatti chipped in a 74-ball 40.

For Islamabad, Hasan Nawaz and Shayan Sheikh picked up three wickets each, followed by Jawad Ali and Arsal Sheikh with two each.

With a 207-run deficit to counter, Islamabad were bowled out for a meagre 103 and thus succumbed to a humbling defeat.

Abdul Faseeh remained the top-scorer for the home side in the second innings with 35, while Kashif and Saqib Khan remained the standout bowlers for Karachi Blues, with three scalps each.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, half-centuries from Mohammad Awais Zafar and Ali Asfand, coupled with Hasan Raza's four-wicket haul, led Faisalabad to a massive 178-run victory over Abbottabad.

Faisalabad resumed their second innings from 97/2 at the commencement of day two and added 182 more to their overnight score to finish at 279 all out in 84 overs.

Awais remained the top-scorer with 83, followed by Asfand with 65, while Khalid Usman bagged five wickets for Abbottabad to round up a match figures of 12/134.

Set to chase 278, Abbottabad's batting unit could yield 99 runs before being bowled out in 41 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling defeat.

Shahzaib Khan top-scored in the second innings as well with a gutsy 39, while the rest failed to make a significant impact with the bat for Abbottabad.

Hasan led Faisalabad's bowling charge in the second innings with four wickets, while Asfand and Ahmed Safi Abdullah Abdullah shared the remaining six between them.

In another eighth-round QEAT fixture, Usama Mir's five-wicket haul, followed by Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten half-century, helped defending champions Sialkot to thump FATA by seven wickets at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

At the start of day two, FATA resumed their second innings from 10/0, trailing by 66 runs, and eventually finished at 226 all out despite Mohammad Salman Khan's half-century.

Salman remained the top scorer for FATA in the second innings with a gritty 52, but lacked support from the other end, which eventually resulted in his team setting a modest 151-run target for Sialkot.

Sialkot comfortably chased down the modest target for the loss of just three wickets, courtesy of Abdullah, who top-scored with an unbeaten 95.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Lahore Whites were 58/4 in pursuit of the 136-run target against Bahawalpur at the conclusion of the second day of their eighth-round QEAT fixture.

Earlier in the day, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings from 132/7 in response to Bahawalpur's 140 all out and could add 49 more to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out for 181.

Trailing by 41 runs, Bahawalpur could accumulate 176 all out in the second innings, with Imran Randhawa top-scoring with a valiant 44.

Test cricketers Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Abbas jointly led Lahore Whites' bowling charge in the second innings with three wickets each.

Mohammad Umair then derailed Lahore Whites' pursuit by picking up four wickets, which saw them finish day two with 78 still required with six wickets in hand.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, the home side's captain Sajid Khan took a four-wicket haul to help his team set a formidable 282-run target for Multan.

Multan resumed their first innings from 27/5 in response to Peshawar's 239 all out and added a valuable 100 runs to their overnight score to finish at 125 all out, courtesy of Bismillah Khan's 40-run knock.

Skipper Sajid was the pick of the bowlers for Peshawar, taking four wickets.

Leading by 124 runs, Peshawar could accumulate 167 all out despite Waqar Ahmed's 45-run knock as Ali Usman dismantled their batting unit with a five-wicket haul.

In pursuit of the 282-run target, Multan had slipped to 2/1 at the conclusion of the second day's play.