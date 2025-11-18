World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Davis Cup

An undated image of Reigning US Open champion and current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Reigning US Open champion and current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna because of an injury, saying that he is going back home ‘heartbroken’.

The Spaniard's injury worsened during the ATP Finals, particularly during his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday.

His subsequent withdrawal from the Davis Cup is a significant setback for the organisers, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) stated.

Alcaraz confirmed that he would not be attending the Davis Cup due to Oedema in his right hamstring.

The Spanish star conveyed his deep disappointment in an Instagram post.

"I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," Alcaraz said.

"I have oedema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete.

"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I'm going home heartbroken."

The world number two, Sinner, also withdrew from the tournament last month.

Another member of the Italian team, Lorenzo Musetti, will also miss the tournament. He withdrew for family and health reasons.

Lorenzo Sonego, who has been practising in Turin lately, is anticipated to take Musetti's place.

Spain will play the Czech Republic on Thursday in the quarterfinals, with the final scheduled for Sunday, while Italy will face Austria on Wednesday.