Pakistan opt to bowl first against Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series opener

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20I tri-series on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa and Richard Ngarava.
Head-to-head:
Pakistan and Zimbabwe have met 21 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry.
Form Guide
Pakistan enter the tri-series in strong form, having won the recent T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.
They also clinched a 2-1 home series victory over South Africa and will be keen to extend their winning momentum.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are under pressure after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in their recent T20I series against Afghanistan.
Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)
Zimbabwe: L, L, L, W, W
