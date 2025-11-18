Frank Warren warns Anthony Joshua ahead of Jake Paul fight

This collage of photos shows American boxer Jake Paul (left), Anthony Joshua (centre) and Frank Warren. — X/Reuters

English boxing promoter Frank Warren has warned former world champion Anthony Joshua ahead of the Jake Paul fight.

Joshua is set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in Miami on December 19.

The boxing world is divided on the fight. Some think Paul could be hurt by a much bigger and experienced opponent, while some are praising him for showing such courage to step up against a former world heavyweight champion.

Warren is among those who are supporting Paul’s decision. While speaking to Seconds Out, the English promoter said that the American boxer deserves credit.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to Jake Paul because he’s taken some criticism, which I think is unfair. Jake Paul’s background is coming from being a social media star with big fame, but he has become a boxer. He does train as a fighter. He has no amateur experience, he’s gone in the deep end, he does what he has to do,” Warren said.

“Fighting AJ, Joshua goes in as a big favourite, no doubt about that, he’s a Gold medalist from the Olympic Games, he has a wealth of experience but if it does happen, I take my hat off to Paul. I feel you’ve got to give Jake some serious credit for that.”

Warren then delivered a stark warning to Joshua, saying that if Paul caught him or knocked him down, his legacy would end.

“If Jake Paul caught him or knocked him over, God, that’s end of [Joshua’s] legacy. In his last fight, against Daniel Dubois, how many times did he put him on the floor, five or six times? I genuinely do feel whoever AJ fights, if they catch him, he has a problem,” Warren concluded.