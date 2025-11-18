Sri Lanka call up backup spinner as Hasaranga suffers hamstring injury

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka appeals for the wicket of Salman Agha captain of Pakistan during the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have drafted leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth into their T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan as cover for star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga is not yet ruled out of the series. He sustained the hamstring niggle during the second ODI against Pakistan and subsequently sat out the third match, which Sri Lanka lost as part of a 3-0 whitewash.

Viyaskanth will link up with the national side directly from Qatar, where he has been representing Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

The young leg-spinner has played only one senior international match — his debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023.

He first gained attention in December 2020 when, at 18 years and 364 days, he became the youngest player to feature in the Lanka Premier League for Jaffna Stallions.

He also made history as the first homegrown Jaffna player to appear in an internationally televised match. More recently, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the SLC T20 League in August 2025.

Across 59 T20 matches, he has claimed 67 wickets at an average of 20.98 and an economy rate of 7.18.

Sri Lanka will also be without regular T20I captain Charith Asalanka, who returned home due to illness. Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in his absence.

The tri-series begins on November 18, with Sri Lanka set to play their opening match on November 20 against Zimbabwe. Each team will face the others twice before the final on November 29.

Updated Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan T20I tri-series:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

Schedule for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series