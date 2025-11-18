Abdul Samad ruled out of T20I tri-series, replacement confirmed

Abdul Samad bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batter Abdul Samad has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I tri-series, starting with a clash against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday evening, Samad sustained a split-wound injury to his little finger on the left hand during a fielding session at the stadium.

He underwent a medical procedure and is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before returning to action.

Hassan Nawaz has been named as Samad’s replacement and will join the squad on November 19.

It is pertinent to mention that the 27-year-old has represented Pakistan in five T20Is, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 113.79. He last appeared in the shortest format for the Green Shirts against New Zealand in March 2025.

For the unversed, Pakistan enters the tri-series shortly after completing a dominant 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in the ODI series at Rawalpindi.

The T20I tri-series will see each team play four league-stage matches, with the top two sides advancing to the final on November 29 at the same venue.

Updated Pakistan Squad for Tri-Nation T20I Series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.