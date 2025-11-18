Syria thrash Pakistan 5-0 in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

Pakistan takes on Syria in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying clash at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on November 18, 2025. - X

ISLAMABAD: Syria extended their dominance over Pakistan with a commanding 5-0 victory in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifying clash at Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday.

Mohammad Al-Hallaq opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, converting an assist from Zakaria Hannan to give Syria an early lead in a match that had no impact on the Group E standings.

Having already secured qualification to the next round with four consecutive wins, Syria rotated their squad to give new players valuable international experience.

The second half saw the visitors take full control. Al-Hallaq scored again in the 48th minute, before Yassin Samiah added a third in the 79th minute, assisted by Mahmoud Al Mawas.

In injury time, Alaa Al Dali and Samiah added two more goals, with assists from Hasan Dahan and Anas Dahhan, sealing a comprehensive 5-0 win.

Syria had also defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the first leg back in March, maintaining their upper hand over the South Asian side.

For Pakistan, the loss highlighted ongoing struggles in Group E, where they remain at the bottom behind Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup, Asia’s 19th edition of the premier men’s football tournament, will be held in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, featuring 24 national teams following the tournament’s expansion in 2019.